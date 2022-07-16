Vail area talent helps raise $1 million for YouthPower365 programs

Siblings Aidan and Michaela Bonta perform at Tuesday's YouthPower365 Stars Variety Show in Vail.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Local talent shined bright at the July 12 Stars Variety Show, an annual fundraiser to support YouthPower365, the Vail Valley Foundation’s county-wide youth education nonprofit. Five performances featured individuals, pairs and groups from around the valley, showing off the wide breadth of talents found right in our backyard.

Fittingly, the show started and ended with performances from YouthPower365 programs, allowing contributors to see the impact their donations are having right on stage. Celebrate the Beat Eagle County, an after-school dance program, opened the show and The Steadman Clinic COPA, a youth soccer program, closed it. Both brought high energy and technique to the stage, and demonstrated the strong community that is built during the programs.

Brother and sister duo Aidan and Michaela Bonta — sixth and fourth graders, respectively — took the stage with a winning combination of magic and comedy. The two left audience members scratching their heads over a levitation trick while laughing at the classic sibling antics written into the comedy bit.

Three aerialists from PLAY in Minturn brought their high-flying acrobatic routine to the amphitheater, finding creative and seemingly gravity-defying ways to fit three bodies on a moving ring that hung from the ceiling.

Emma Cerovich, a lifelong Eagle County local and vocalist for YouthPower365’s Celebrate the Beat program, filled the stadium with her powerful vocals as she belted a fierce original breakup song while accompanying herself on the piano.

All of the performances were carried along by the two-man comedic emcee team of Cameron Morgan and Alexander Stewart, a 12-year-old local student who was promoted to host after bringing down the house last year with his stand-up comedy routine.

The show was icing on the cake after a successful live auction, which, after a preliminary count, raised at least $1 million for the cause, according to the Vail Valley Partnership.

Sara Amberg, the executive director of YouthPower365, gave a speech that celebrated the constant presence of the organization in each step of a child’s live in Eagle County.

“For Youth Power 365, it’s not about one program, and it’s not about one moment. It’s about the journey,” Amberg said. “We need all of you to be a part of this and help us continue our continuum of learning and to be a part of kids’ lives every single day.”

Amberg highlighted the organization’s growing emphasis on career readiness and support for high school students over the past year, which has led to the addition of 20 new opportunities for high schoolers, 15,000 hours of academic mentorship with AmeriCorps, and a record-setting $700,000 distributed in scholarships.

“Our mission has always been focused on early childhood to college and career. The effort has been around strengthening the programs, touch points, and relationships along the way,” Amberg said. “We decided that to truly have an impactful continuum, we needed to make our high school programs more robust, as well as broaden our high school programs to capture our mission, which is not just about college but career as well.”

With another successful fundraising year under their belt, the team at YouthPower365 is once again poised to empower local students from childhood to graduation and beyond. For more information about the programs that YouthPower365 offers in the valley, visit YouthPower365.org .