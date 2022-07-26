Vail area water agencies set to vote on fee increases

The real estate boom has created a lot of extra work for employees of the Eagle River Water & Sanitation District. District officials are asking for fee increases to cover the cost of hiring two new customer service employees.

The valley’s water providers have been hit by the boom and are set to increase a number of fees.

The boards of the Eagle River Water Authority and Eagle River Water & Sanitation District boards of directors are set to review the fee increase proposal at the groups’ July 28 meetings.

Want to weigh in? The Upper Eagle Regional Water Authority and Eagle River Water & Sanitation District boards of directors will consider new and increased fees July 28 at the boards' respective meetings.

David Norris, the district director of business administration, said demand for service is growing quickly. That means jobs including service transfers, starting or stopping service, or planning for water rights dedication are occupying the time of district staffers. That means those staffers don’t have time to address more broad-based jobs.

Norris said the fee proposal is based on the level of effort various requests require. For instance, a request to extend a main line to a home is “a big ask,” Norris said, and can easily require 25 to 30 hours of staff time.

The fee increases — or new fees in some cases — are intended to fund hiring two new staff members in the customer service department.

Norris said a lot of research went into the request to the boards. That’s why a proposed new fee for a water rights dedication is $1,675, not $1,700.

Diane Johnson, the district’s communications and public affairs manager, said all district customers had been collectively paying for items covered by the new fees, and board members have so far agreed that individual customers should be paying for their own service requests.

If the boards pass the request July 28, the new fees go into effect Aug. 1. At that point, the district will start advertising for the new positions.