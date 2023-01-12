Vail asks employee housing unit owners to complete annual compliance by Feb. 1

Before Feb. 1, the owners of Vail’s over 1,000 employee housing units are required to submit proof they are complying with the terms of their deed restrictions.

George Ruther, Vail’s housing director, called this a “critical element of the town’s housing program,” of which the “sole purpose” is to ensure individuals are utilizing these units as intended.

“The deed restriction is a mutual covenant between the town and the property owner agreeing to who will reside within the homes,” Ruther said.

Deed-restricted property owners are required to submit complete compliance verification documentation by Feb. 1. Failure to do so will result in a $250 late fee for property owners. This fee must be paid by Feb. 28 along with the compliance form. Otherwise, the town may take enforcement action, including a summons to appear in court.

According to Ruther, the “most notable compliance terms” are that tenants are “required to work a minimum of 30 hours per week, on an annualized basis, at a business located within Eagle County.”

“To that end, deed-restricted property owners shall submit documentation, such as resident/tenant names, lease agreements and employment verification records for the person(s) residing within the homes,” he added.

Additionally, deed-restricted properties can not be listed for short-term rental, but may be owner-occupied or used for long-term rentals.

This compliance process has been ongoing for many years in Vail, with the $250 fee implemented via ordinance in 2021.

This year, there are no new requirements, Ruther said.

The town has been working to grow its inventory of deed-restricted units since 2017 when it adopted a goal to acquire 1,000 additional deed restrictions by 2027. At the time, the town had around 700 properties deed-restricted. Currently, the town has approximately 1,025 deed-restricted homes, according to Ruther.

“Conservatively speaking, the town maintains an estimated $65 million to $70 million of value invested in the deed-restricted interest it owns in its deed restrictions,” Ruther said.

Owners and managers of these deed-restricted units have been notified via mail of the annual compliance process.

For any questions about the process, contact the Vail housing department at housing@vailgov.com or visit VailGov.com to find the EHU compliance form.