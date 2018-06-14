Vail asphalt overlay project will affect traffic at the Interstate 70 ramps

VAIL — The town of Vail has contracted with Elam Construction to complete this year's asphalt overlay project. Single-lane traffic will be maintained during the work.

The anticipated schedule for the work is:

Milling

Thursday, June 14: Vail Valley Drive, Gore Creek Drive and Hanson Ranch Road, the westbound Interstate 70 on-ramp at the West Vail interchange, westbound on-ramp at Vail Town Center interchange.

Friday, June 15: Ptarmigan Road, Fairway Drive and Eagles Nest Circle.

Saturday, June 16: Cabin Circle, Hornsilver Circle and Spring Hill Lane.

Paving

June 14: Vail Road and Vail Valley Drive.

June 15: Hanson Ranch Road, Gore Creek Drive, Fairway Drive and Fairway Court.

June 16: Eagles Nest Circle, Home Stake Circle and Cabin Circle.

Monday, June 18: Blue Cow Chute.

Tuesday, June 19: Ptarmigan Road and Spring Hill Lane, westbound I-70 on ramp at West Vail interchange (ramp will be closed during the work from approximately 7 to 10 a.m., alternate route Vail Town Center on ramp), westbound on ramp at Vail Town Center interchange (ramp will be closed during the work from approximately 10 a.m. to noon, alternate route West Vail on ramp)

Project contacts are Erik Schmidt with Elam Construction, 970-926-5411 and Chad Salli, town of Vail, 970-376-2389.