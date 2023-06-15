Vail triathletes earn top-10 finishes at XTERRA Belgium World Cup event

Josiah Middaugh made up over 100 places on the bike leg of last Saturday's XTERRA Belgium long course event. Middaugh placed 10th and returned to finish 12th in the short track event the following day.

Carel du Plessis/XTERRA

Josiah Middaugh and Suzie Snyder were the top-placing Americans in both the long course and short track events at the XTERRA Belgium World Cup last Saturday and Sunday. Middaugh placed 10th in 12th in the long and short events, respectively, while Snyder came in seventh and ninth.

“It was good. I felt really good on the bike and the run and I felt like I had a good race on Saturday,” Middaugh said. “Yeah, I was pretty happy with it.”

The 2015 XTERRA World Champion left the water in 118th place. He passed 100 riders en route to posting the ninth-fastest split (1:33:18) on the 35-kilometer bike leg. While his son, Sullivan, came out of the 1.5-kilometer swim 2 minutes and 23 seconds earlier, the Battle Mountain alumnus wasn’t totally satisfied with his work in the water.

“(It) was not what I think I am fully capable of but it was solid enough,” Sullivan Middaugh stated. Roughly two minutes off the leaders, the younger Middaugh found himself riding with Ruben Ruzafa and Jens Emil Sloth Nielsen, the eventual third and fourth-place finishers.

“I was challenged on the climbs but able to hang with (them), but I was a little uncomfortable with the high speeds on the descents,” Sullivan said.

Josiah spoke to the course’s difficult terrain — which he was riding for the first time — as well, saying, “It was a little sketchy on the descents and super steep — steeper climbs than I’ve ever done on a mountain bike.”

Suzie Snyder competes in the short track race at XTERRA Belgium last Sunday. Carel du Plessis/XTERRA

During his pre-race training, Sullivan noted two possible lines on one particular downhill section; he thought the higher line was faster and elected before the competition to take it. At the end of the first of two laps, the trio entered the section, with the defending XTERRA USA champion trailing.

“I know that I am not quite as skilled technically as them,” Sullivan admitted. “I think I was nervous trying to stick with them and they took the other line, so I was going much too fast before a hard left-hand turn.”

The first-year Project Podium athlete slid out and landed on his back. Despite getting back onto the saddle immediately, Middaugh’s breathing deteriorated throughout the remainder of the leg and through the run, where he uncharacteristically slid back.

“The pain was intense on the run especially going downhill,” said Sullivan, who was gapped by his dad before the final leg began. The pain in his ribs forced the 19-year-old to walk or jog the downhills.

“The entire time, it felt like I could only use my right lung.”

Josiah continued to move up during the run, where he posted the sixth-fastest 10-kilometer split (41:53) to crack the top 10 with a finishing time of 2:41:11. He beat the defending world champion Arthur Serrieres, who came into the race as the World Cup leader, but placed 12th. Felix Forissier (2:31:21) took the win while Sullivan (2:51:42) placed 23rd.

Sullivan and Josiah Middaugh are ranked 15th and eighth, respectively in the current XTERRA World Cup standings. Sullivan will try to defend his U.S. title at Beaver Creek on August 26. James Mitchell/XTERRA

Daisy Davies led three British athletes out of the water in under 19:31 to set the early tone in the women’s race. Snyder, always fast out of the water, was in the mix with a 21:41 split. Similar to the men’s race, the narrative developed in the mountain bike portion.

Italy’s Sandra Mairhofer pushed from the front for the majority, but current World Cup leader Alizee Paties would actually arrive at the final transition first. Swiss athlete Loanne Duvoisin lurked a few seconds back; posting the fastest bike (1:44:49) and run splits (46:05) propelled her to the overall win (2:57:11). Snyder split 1:54:29 and 53:00 in the bike and run, respectively, for seventh (3:12:51).

“After the swim I thought, okay we can forget it, I was so bad. But then I felt okay on the bike and had some good legs, so pushed as hard as I could,” Duvoisin, who also won the last race in the World Cup, the short track in Oak Mountain this May, told XTERRA.

Even with some shoulder and rib pain, Sullivan returned on Sunday for the short track event, which included a 400-meter swim in the Meuse River followed by a three-loop 7.3-kilometer mountain bike and a 2.6-kilometer trail run.

“I wasn’t sure before the race if it was the smartest move to race, but after warming up, I felt that I could give it a shot,” he said, adding that the physical discomfort surprisingly didn’t hold him back.

Felix Forissier’s brother, Arthur, claimed the men’s title (37:39) while Sullivan finished in 40:17, just seven seconds in front of his dad.

Mairhofer (44:05) took the women’s win. Snyder came out of the water in the top five, about 20-seconds off the lead. The Avon-based rider’s ninth-place finish (49:55) catapulted her up to fourth in the World Cup standings with five of 12 events completed.

XTERRA World Cup standings (with five of 12 events completed) Men Jens Emil Sloth Nielsen – 291 Arthur Serrieres – 238 Arthur Forissier – 229 Michele Bonacina – 209 Ruben Ruzafa – 198 Sebastien Carabin – 6 Felix Forissier – 178 Josiah Middaugh – 144 Maxim Chane – 142 Kieran McPherson – 138 *15. Sullivan Middaugh, 79 Women Alizee Paties – 336 Loanne Duvoisin – 293 Marta Menditto – 258 Suzie Snyder – 224 Sandra Mairhofer – 202 Solenne Billouin – 198 Elizabeth Orchard – 180 Samantha Kingsford – 98 Carolyne Guay – 93 Georgia Grobler – 82

The World Cup overall will be determined using athletes’ four best scores from the first six full-distance races, their best three-of-five short track results and whatever they get (or don’t get) at the XTERRA World Championship. The series travels to the Czech Republic on Aug. 12-13, followed by XTERRA Germany Aug. 18-19 and XTERRA Beaver Creek on Aug. 26.

Sullivan will spend the next month in Park City with his Project Podium teammates, preparing for the road triathlon junior world championships in Hamburg, Germany on July 13th.

“My biggest takeaway from (Belgium) and the experience is that it is not worth it to take a massive risk that is going to cause a crash or something,” he said. “I have a lot of time to improve and many more races to perform well.”