Vail Automotive Classic donates partial event proceeds to Vail Valley Charitable Fund

Brooke Skjonsby of the Vail Valley Charitable Fund accepts a check from Mark Bergman, president of the Vail Automotive Classic Foundation.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund is pleased to announce that it is one of two recipients from the 2020 Vail Automotive Classic, a multi-day, annual automotive event. Since 2009, the Vail Automotive Classic has drawn a diverse group of automotive enthusiasts from across the United States and Canada, and entries range from contemporary supercars and sports cars to vintage collector cars and motorcycles.

The engine behind the Vail Automotive Classic is the Vail Automotive Classic Foundation that has made the annual event possible. The 2021 event is tentatively slated for Sept. 10-12, 2021. As a nonprofit entity themselves, the Vail Automotive Classic Foundation supports other local nonprofit organizations that directly support local residents and workers dealing with financial crisis.

“The Vail Valley Charitable Fund is able to provide financial assistance to those most in need with minimal administrative overhead so our donations go further to helping our neighbors,” said Mark Bergman, the president of the Vail Automotive Classic Foundation, in a release. “We continue to be impressed with the work that they do in our community and are thrilled to continue to support their mission.”

The Vail Valley Charitable Fund was created in 1996 to provide assistance to individuals who live and work in the Vail Valley who are experiencing a financial hardship due to a medical crisis or long-term illness. The Vail Valley Charitable Fund has grown significantly over the past 24 years, having raised and distributed $8.2 million to over 1,700 families in our community.

The majority of donations come from individuals and businesses in the Vail Valley. The VVCF aid, on average, 50 individuals and families each year with assistance to help them make ends meet while undergoing treatment or recovery from a range of medical conditions. For more information on how to get involved or donate, go to vvcf.org.