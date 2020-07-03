Vail Automotive Classic registration is now open

The 11th annual Vail Automotive Classic returns in September.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Automotive Classic Foundation has opened registration for the 11th Annual Vail Automotive Classic, scheduled for September 11—13.

Since 2009, the Vail Automotive Classic has drawn a diverse group of enthusiasts from across the U.S. and Canada. Entries range from contemporary supercars and sports cars to vintage collector cars and motorcycles. Most major car shows in Colorado have been cancelled due to COVID-19 health orders. Based on the progress Eagle County is making toward reducing restrictions on public gatherings, this may be one of the very few major events for automotive enthusiasts.

The Vail Automotive Classic Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting Eagle County nonprofits that directly support local residents and employees in crisis. This year the foundation plans to support the Epic Promise Employee Foundation Emergency Fund and Eagle Valley Community Fund. The Vail Automotive Classic is a weekend for automotive enthusiasts hosted in Vail, Colorado the weekend following Labor Day annually.

For more information, go to http://www.vailautomotiveclassic.com.