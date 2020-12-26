Vail, Avon offering curbside Christmas tree recycling

Christmas trees being picked up will be turned to mulch and should not have any decorations on them when being left out to be picked up. (Special to the Daily)



Free curbside collection of discarded Christmas trees will take place in Vail Dec. 26 through Jan. 31. Trees must be free of lights, tinsel, ornaments, stands and plastic wrapping. Also, trees should be left whole; do not cut trees into sections. Trees should be placed at the side of the road so as not to block the roadway.

Public Works crews will make regular sweeps through town to collect the trees. If your tree isn’t picked up within a few days, notify the Public Works Department at 970-479-2158. Trees also may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Public Works shops on Elkhorn Drive north of the Vail golf course. The trees are chipped and turned into mulch for the town’s summer landscaping program.

Gift wrap, tissue, ribbons, bows and other types of holiday wrapping papers are not recyclable and should not be placed in the recycling bins either at the drop off sites or curbside.

For more information, call the town’s Public Works Department at 970-479-2158.

Christmas tree recycling for Avon residents

The town of Avon will offer curbside Christmas tree pick-up for Avon residents from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31. All trees must have their lights and ornaments removed. The town will only pick up cut trees; artificial or flocked trees, wreaths or seasonal debris will not be collected. No yard waste will be collected.

Avon’s Public Works Department will check for trees that are placed curbside on a frequent basis, but if residents would like to schedule a pick up, call the Public Works Department with your address and phone number.

For more information or to schedule a pick up, contact Gary Padilla, Public Works director, at 970-748-4118 or email gpadilla@avon.org.

Recycled trees will be chipped for mulch.