Vail, Avon on accident alert due to snow, icy roads

The towns of Vail and Avon are on accident alert as of Friday morning due to heavy snow and deteriorating road conditions

An accident alert applies to drivers involved in minor accidents. That means no injuries and no suspicion of alcohol or drug impairment. In addition, both parties must have current vehicle registration and proof of insurance, and both parties must still be at the scene of the accident.

Drivers are to exchange driver’s license and insurance information, as well as the license plate numbers of the vehicles. In Vail, drivers can walk into the Vail Police office and file a report. Drivers can file an on-line accident report via the state of Colorado’s reporting system. That should be done within 24 hours.