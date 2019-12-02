Vail, Avon Shop With a Cop event set for Dec. 11

The Vail and Avon police departments' Shop With a Cop is Dec. 11. The Eagle County Sheriff's Office's Shop With a Cop is this week.

Donate to Shop With A Cop To donate to the Vail and Avon police departments’ Shop With a Cop, set for Dec. 11, send your donations to the towns and specify Shop With a Cop.

To donate to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office Shop with a Cop, set for Dec. 4, contact Deputy Megan Heil at 970-376-7058, or Deputy Lisa Vasquez 970-376-7036.

It is $100 to sponsor one child for either event.

Local cops have more holiday spirit than anyone realized.

While the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office and the Eagle police are hosting a Shop With a Cop event Wednesday, the Vail and Avon police departments are hosting their Shop With a Cop event on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Local law enforcement is hosting two events this year because … well, there are that many kids and that much holiday cheer.

Speaking of holiday cheer, you should also feel free to make big donations to both events.

“The donations we receive are what make this work,” Vail police officer Brian Flynn said.

For the Vail and Avon event, send your donations to the town, specifying for the money to go to Shop With a Cop events. For the Sheriff’s Office event, send money to the Eagle Sheriff’s office.

Children are selected from local public elementary schools and paired with someone from law enforcement. The kids get $100 to shop for holiday gifts in local stores. Amid the laughter and shopping, the biggest challenge is keeping the spending under a C-Note. As always, if you look quickly you’ll witness a lightening quick-draw as the police officers slip their kids a few extra bucks.

The Vail and Avon event then heads to Vail’s Four Seasons resort for dinner, gift wrapping and a visit with Santa.

The combined Vail/Avon and Sheriff’s Office/Eagle police Shop With Cop events will reach more than 100 local kids.