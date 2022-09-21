Vail-based investment firm hires new managing director

Steve Young is the new managing director of Manna Tree, a Vail-based investment firm.

Manna Tree , a Vail-based investment firm committed to improving human health through nutrition, has announced that Steve Young has joined the firm as Managing Director.

A respected leader in the global food and beverage industry, Young brings over 25 years of food and beverage experience, working with both large companies and small emerging brands focused on health and wellness.

“Steve and I first worked together when we were both on the board of Vital Farms and helped bring that company public,” Brent Drever, president and co-founder of Manna Tree, said. “He has a wide range of consumer food and beverage expertise, particularly in the natural and organic segment which is Manna Tree’s sweet spot … What he has to offer will be invaluable to our portfolio companies and their founders.”

Most recently, Young was the chief executive officer of Bellisio Foods, the third largest manufacturer of frozen meals in North America.

“Manna Tree’s investment thesis lines up incredibly well with my background and experience, a reason why I was drawn to the opportunity to join Brent and the firm’s management team,” Young said. “I’m really excited to be joining the investment team and look forward to working with our portfolio companies to help them scale and provide impact.”

Manna Tree invests in and partners with growth-stage companies. Manna Tree believes the future of health, well-being and longevity is attainable through innovation in food. Manna Tree has made 12 investments to date: Health-Ade, The New Primal, Urban Remedy, Evolve Biosystems, Gotham Greens, Verde Farms, Nutriati, Vital Farms, Cheetah, Good Culture, True Food Kitchen and MycoTechnology.