Vail-based Students Shoulder-to-Shoulder joined by Daniels College of Business for Global Solutions Forum

Information: To register or for information, go to http://www.shouldertoshoulder.com

What: Global Solutions Forum, hosted by Students Shoulder to Shoulder and the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business

VAIL — The world lacks ethical leaders, not people who want to be in charge.

To move toward the former and away from the latter, Students Shoulder-to-Shoulder is hosting its annual Global Solutions Forum in Vail, partnering this year with the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business for the three-day conference, Oct. 24-26.

"The Global Solutions Forum unites leaders in the business, nonprofit and education sectors to discuss ethical leadership, but also apply the discussion to actionable change within our society and ourselves," said Bob Bandoni, executive director for Students Shoulder-to-Shoulder. "Now more than ever, society needs ethical leaders, and we've expanded our forum this year to expand the impact. This forum will serve as a great opportunity for collaboration and professional development."

Attendees can choose between a business track, appropriate for young professionals seeking ethical leadership training and networking within a professional environment, and an education track, appropriate for education leaders.

Forum workshops will feature:

• Varying models of corporate social responsibility

Recommended Stories For You

• Purpose-driven organizations

• A culture of giving back

• Generational mentoring for future leaders

• Ethics in a digital age

• Role of compassion in leadership

Vail-based Students Shoulder-to-Shoulder is designed to help foster ethical leaders, because ethical leadership training during high school will have the greatest impact on these students, and the future, Bandoni said.

Students partner with non-governmental organizations, schools, corporations and philanthropists to create a global network of ethical leaders.