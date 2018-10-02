Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week offers $20.18 deals through Sunday, Oct. 7

Vail is known for its fantastic winters and summers aren't much of a secret anymore, but one season that has a lot to offer and is not as well known is autumn. Nature's display of spectacular colors, the crisp air which keeps you cool while hiking or biking and a slower pace make the Vail Valley a great destination this time of year. Add Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week and lodging deals to those perks and you have yourself a delightful and affordable vacation destination.

Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week is in its 6th year and more and more restaurants participate each season. We're right in the middle of the 10-day event, which concludes on Sunday, Oct. 7 and boasts over 45 restaurants to choose from.

By now you may have heard friends raving about the wide array of tantalizing $20.18 restaurant specials like half a dozen oysters and a glass of sparkling wine, a slow roasted prime rib with black truffle jus, fresh shaved black truffle and mashed potatoes, or 6 ounce filet mignon and French fries at Elway's for $20.18 each. Or room rates starting at $157 per night at Montaneros in Vail, or free bowling when available at Bol restaurant.

This is also an opportunity to try someplace new. At the Colorado Tasting Room in Beaver Creek, which specializes in small plates, big wines and specialty cocktails, get a $40 wine card or a 6-punch beer card for $20.18 or discover their menu by trying two small plates for $20.18. Gessner is another relatively new restaurant at the recently remodeled Hotel Talisa. Choose any of their entrees off of the European Alps and Colorado Rockies-inspired menu for $20.18.

We stopped in to the Beaver Creek Chophouse and tried their 3-course meal of a beet salad, Kobe beef steak and New York style cheesecake for dessert, all for $20.18. Most of us don’t eat this well at home, so make a reservation while these deals last.

For more information on Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week or to view the incredible list of $20.18 restaurant specials and lodging offers visit http://www.diningataltitude.com.