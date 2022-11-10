Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week runs through Nov. 23

Enjoy a romantic dinner along Gore Creek at Gessner, the signature restaurant at Grand Hyatt Vail.

Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week is the perfect time to take advantage of the valley’s exceptional food and drink, without paying premium prices, as participating restaurants offer specials on everything from soft shell crab or oysters to filet mignon.

Originally launched to increase business during the slow shoulder seasons in May and September, Restaurant Week has moved later and later into the fall, because September — and even the first couple weeks of October — are now a part of the high season, said Alison Wadey, executive director of Vail Chamber and Business Association. And, as Denise Cheng, marketing specialist for the Vail Chamber pointed out, restaurants had “a great shoulder season in October.”

This year, the name is a bit of a misnomer; Restaurant Week started Nov. 11 and stretches into Nov. 23. The dates capture the opening day of Vail Mountain and the first day of the season at Beaver Creek.

After discussing the best dates with restaurant owners, Restaurant Week moved to align with Vail Mountain’s opening.

“It’s not typically the busy season yet, and we thought it was a good time to encourage people to come out and provide them with something to do if snow conditions aren’t ideal yet,” Wadey said.

But not everyone agreed on the exact date. Drew Riley, owner of Russell’s and Los Amigos preferred the week after Thanksgiving, so his staff doesn’t have to hit the ground running. He admits the date of Restaurant Week is “never going to appease 100 percent of people,” and he sees it as an evolving learning process. Wadey said the chamber and business owners “might work with a slightly different date” next year, particularly since many of Beaver Creek’s restaurants haven’t opened ahead of its winter season, and some maintenance work is going on in the village.

Still, Beaver Creek’s Blue Moose Pizza and Vail Coffee and Tea are participating, as is Stoke & Rye in Avon. The village also is supporting Eagle County Gives during Restaurant Week by accommodating table tents with information on how to donate to, or get involved with, nonprofits.

Blue Moose Pizza, with locations in Beaver Creek and Lionshead Village in Vail, will be offering pizza specials during Restaurant Week.

“Restaurant Week is a great event,” said Krista DeHerrera, director of events at Beaver Creek Resort Company. “It’s an opportunity to encourage locals to eat and drink and enjoy what our restaurants have to offer. Vail Coffee and Tea has a super amazing staff that’s very friendly and very welcoming, and Blue Moose Pizza is just top-notch and very fun and lively — kids love that restaurant. Both are staples in Beaver Creek.”

Every restaurant chose its own specials to highlight. For example, Russel’s wanted to showcase its new chef and upgraded menu items, so it’s offering a three-course meal so guests “can try as much food as possible,” Riley said, for $40.44.

“We still have all the classics; we just enhanced the menu to make it more contemporary, but we want to stress that most of what makes Russel’s Russel’s is still three — all the staples and classics,” Riley said, adding that the new menu features items like a Wagyu 4-ounce portion steak with scalloped potatoes and different vegetables and sides “to create more offerings.”

Meanwhile, Gessner is offering a main course with either an appetizer or dessert for $20.22, and diners can add the third course for a mere $8. Choose from onion soup or roasted vegetable salad for the first course; chicken fried chicken with potatoes and green beans or Boulder Colorado trout with Marcona almond, piquillo peppers, spinach and potato cake for the second course; and a limoncello ice cream flute with raspberry coulis and fresh berries or white chocolate croissant bread pudding with rum raisins, salted caramel and cheesecake ice-cream.

The smoked oysters are a great way to start off the meal at Stoke & Rye.

Other establishments offer everything from a serving of family-sized pulled pork with sides to tacos, burgers, pad Thai chicken and bacon-wrapped scallops.

“We wanted to include every restaurant with no restrictions,” Cheng said. “Locals appreciate the fact that they can try restaurants we don’t typically go to and experience what our guests experience.”