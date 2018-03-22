Vail, Beaver Creek roll out Vail Resorts’ new Epic Wellness program for employees

VAIL — Vail Resorts Inc. has introduced a new program with wellness resources available to employees that focus on their minds, bodies and wallets. Epic Wellness was created as a result of significant and broad companywide input.

"People want to learn behaviors that will help them manage health, finances, stress, depression or substance use," said David Ganick, vice president of Total Rewards and human resources programs. "It's important that Epic Wellness is a responsive and dynamic program. We are in this for the long haul."

• Employee Assistance Program — According to Vail Resorts Wellness Manager Dr. Corey Levy, one of the most important "mind" tools the company deploys is the Employee Assistance Program. The program is available to employees, their dependents and anyone else who lives with an employee and focuses on mental well-being.

Administered by ComPsych, the world's largest provider of employee assistance programs, the Employee Assistance Program is a confidential counseling program available to assist with a wide variety of issues, as well as additional resources to help employees manage every aspect of their lives. Employees and all household members are provided up to six visits, per issue, per year, at no cost.

In Eagle County, Vail and Beaver Creek resorts are partnering with preferred provider therapist Jessica Heaney.

• Caring for a Coworker — Vail Resorts is providing resources for employees who know of a coworker who is experiencing mental or emotional challenges.

Recommended Stories For You

Levy is onsite throughout the season at many of the company's resort locations to facilitate workshops on various Caring for a Coworker topics. Over the past few years, he's been able to talk to several thousand employees about wellness.

• Employees enrolled in a Vail Resorts medical plan receive access to resources such as Grand Rounds, Hinge Health and MDLive — More than 400 Vail Resorts employees have completed the Hinge Health program and, on average, saw their pain reduced by 60 percent. MDLive allows people to talk to a board-certified doctor via phone or video 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Last year, thousands of Vail Resorts employees participated in an onsite biometric and/or skin cancer screening. Participating in these screenings enabled employees to earn up to $250 in a health reimbursement account to help pay medical expenses. Vail Resorts also provides up to $400 in incentives for a Maternity Management program to help expecting mothers improve health outcomes for themselves and their baby.

• Whether employees want to get better control of their cash flow, pay off debt or save for the future, Epic Wellness provides relevant resources, including the Vail Resorts 401(k) retirement plan.

• The EpicPromise Foundation supports Vail Resorts employees and their dependents in times of need — Emergency-relief grants are awarded to assist with life setbacks such as an unplanned medical issue or home disaster. Educational grants are awarded to assist with tuition for any course leading to a degree or certificate for employees and/or their children.

During fiscal year 2017, in Eagle County, 48 emergency relief grants totaling nearly $140,000 were delivered. In addition, there were four employee education ascent grants and four children of employees received EpicPromise scholarships.

For more information, visit http://www.vailresorts.com.