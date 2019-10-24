Vail, Beaver Creek see fresh snow, snowmaking begins

Nine inches of new snow fell at Beaver Creek Wednesday night, and snowmaking operations have begun at Vail.



VAIL — Ski season is underway in Colorado. Up to 9 inches of snow fell overnight, with up to 25 inches since Monday across Colorado resorts. With chilly temperatures, Vail has fired up its new snowmaking system for the first time this season, in preparation for Opening Day on Nov. 15.

In Summit County Keystone is open and has announced plans to expand terrain and open North Peak Friday, providing more than 80 acres of skiable terrain this weekend. In addition, Breckenridge is scheduled to open Nov. 8, followed by Vail on Nov. 15, and then Beaver Creek and Crested Butte on Nov. 27.

This year’s snowmaking project at Vail is the largest in Vail Mountain’s history and the largest single-year project in North America. The upgrade adds nearly 200 acres of new and enhanced snowmaking terrain, in addition to the existing 431 acres of snowmaking terrain. This season’s opening day terrain will be accessed via Vail Village and Gondola One, and guests will have earlier access to higher elevation terrain, a broader variety of trails, earlier access from all three base areas, and improved early season ski school terrain.