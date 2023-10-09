Vail, Beaver Creek weather forecast calls for snowfall up to 10 inches this week

A mid-week storm could bring as much as 10 inches of new snow to Vail and Beaver Creek. Snowmaking isn't far behind.

Chris Dillmann/Daily archive photo

It isn’t yet time to put away the bikes and golf clubs, but the Vail Valley could see some measurable snowfall this week. How much remains to be seen.

The National Weather Service is calling for snow starting Wednesday evening and lasting on and off into Thursday evening.

The Weather Service isn’t predicting snowfall amounts, but overnight temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s in the overnight hours of Oct. 11 and Oct. 12.

The forecasters at OpenSnow.com are being more specific, predicting that Vail and Beaver Creek could see as much as 10 inches from Wednesday into Friday.

That’s welcome news after a fairly dry fall season so far. It’s also just a few weeks until the scheduled Nov. 10 opening at Vail Mountain.

Weather patterns in the western U.S. are often affected by water temperatures in a portion of the Pacific Ocean about 1,000 west of Ecuador.

Water this season in that part of the Pacific is a bit warmer than average, creating an “El Nino” pattern. Cooler-than-average water temperatures are known as “La Nina” patterns.

The effects of those patterns can be difficult to predict. In Colorado ski area terms, El Nino patterns tend to benefit the Wolf Creek ski area, while La Nina patterns can help Steamboat Springs.

Again, though, just about anything can happen.

Dennis Phillips is a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office. Phillips said while the El Nino and La Nina patterns can affect larger weather patterns, snowfall across the West is determined more by how far north or south “atmospheric rivers” track across the U.S.

The forecast Here’s this week’s National Weather Service forecast for Vail:

Oct. 10: Mostly sunny, with a high of 66 and low of about 36.

Oct. 11: A chance of morning showers, then showers and a possible thunderstorm after noon, and a high near 59. The evening forecast calls for snow possible after 10 p.m.

Oct. 12: Snow showers are likely before noon, with a daytime high of 43. Evening snow showers are possible, with a low around 22.

Oct. 13: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50 and overnight low around 21.

The winter of 2022-23 was another anomaly, Phillips said. Last season was the third consecutive La Nina pattern in the Pacific, and “everybody” received good snow, he said.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center looks at trends and provides seasonal precipitation and temperature outlooks. The forecast for November through January calls for “equal chances” of above- and below-average snowfall and temperatures for much of the western U.S., including Colorado. The forecast for January through March of 2024 continues the “equal chances” trend in the Mountain West, although the southern U.S. from California to Florida could see above-average chances of precipitation through the first quarter of next year.

But in Eagle County, expect dry conditions to return Friday and last until the middle of next week.