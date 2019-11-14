Vail begins seasonal paid parking in structures

Paid parking in Vail’s public parking structures and outlying lots will begin at 6 a.m. Friday to coincide with the opening of Vail Mountain. Parking passes are available for purchase from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday throughout the season, with the exception of Thanksgiving and other holidays, on the lower level of the Vail Municipal Building at 75 South Frontage Road. Bring proof of eligibility as restrictions apply.

Coinciding with the opening of Vail Mountain, Vail Transit is adding service to West Vail, Lionsridge Loop and Ford Park to supplement the early-winter season prior to the implementation of the full winter schedule. Dec. 9, which will include express service to and from West Vail every 15 minutes via the Sandstone underpass during morning and evening peak. In addition, summer service to Ford Park via Vail Valley Drive on the in-town route will be discontinued until Memorial Day Weekend.

For information on parking pass sales and descriptions, call the parking sales office at 970-479-2104 or visit the town’s parking portal at http://www.vailgov.com/parking/winter. For information on bus schedules, call 970-479-2178 or go to http://www.vailgov.com/bus-schedules.