Vail Bizwatch: Transformative Cognitions, life and business coaching

Business name: Transformative Cognitions LLC.

Date opened: Jan. 1, 2018.

Contact information:

• Allen Hoffman: 720-726-6792 allenhoffman@centurytel.net.

• Darlene Hoffman: 970-479-9912 darlene.vail@gmail.com.

What services do you provide?

Allen Hoffman provides life coaching and business coaching services.

Darlene Hoffman provides life coaching and psychotherapy services.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? "New ideas create new opportunities."

What can your customers expect from you? Creative approaches, strict confidentiality, and exceptionally positive outcomes.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: Both Allen and Darlene are Certified Professional Coaches (CPC). Allen, as an attorney and financial adviser, and Darlene, as a psychotherapist, bring a background of diverse skills and insights to the client’s experience.