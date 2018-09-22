Vail Board of Realtors awards five scholarships to Eagle County students

VAIL — The Vail Board of Realtors Foundation will award its inaugural scholarships to five local students.

The five were awarded $2,000 each to attend a college, university or accredited academic institution. The honorees include students applying to, or returning to college.

"Our scholarship selection committee received a number of worthy applications," Erica Kirk, Vail Board of Realtors Association executive said. "We appreciate the committee's work in selecting recipients. We're also grateful for the supporters of the VBR Foundation for funding this program."

Emma Lathrop is attending the University of Colorado College of Nursing.

Alix Thurston is enrolled at the University of Colorado at Boulder

Elizabeth Constien is enrolled at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Nathaniel Badger studies at Bates College in Maine.

Connor Wilson attends the University of California at Berkeley.

"It is a very kind and generous program from the VBRF," Wilson said. "I greatly appreciate the support for my studies."