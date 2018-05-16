Vail Board of Realtors, Eagle County offer homeowner wildfire mitigation program (letter)

Wildfire season started early for Eagle County in 2018, with the first wildfire of note burning in Edwards on Sunday, April 1. Following a mild winter, the conditions were extraordinarily dry and prime for fire outbreaks, and experts express concern for the upcoming summer months due to dry conditions.

Fortunately, no lives or property were lost in the April fire, but wildfire danger is ever-present in Colorado mountain communities. It is critical for homeowners to protect their property and to be advocates for fire prevention.

A simple way for property owners to do this is participation in the REALFire Program, created to assist homeowners in mitigating wildfire dangers and to be prepared for fire emergency. The voluntary education and outreach program was founded in 2016 by the Vail Board of Realtros in conjunction with local fire protection districts and Eagle County.

The REALFire program is free to applicants and includes an assessment provided by a certified wildfire specialist. An in-depth report listing recommended mitigation actions will follow the assessment. If the property owner chooses to complete those recommended actions, then that owner receives a REALFire certificate. The certificate can also be used at the owner's discretion to share with insurance providers or potential buyers of the home. In addition to better protecting property, receiving this certificate can enhance future real estate transactions.

Additionally, the Vail Board of Realtors will offer a REALFire course on Tuesday, June 5, for its Realtor members. The goal is to help members in raising homeowner awareness and understanding their role in awareness of the program and mitigation that can be done.

Visit realfire.net for more information on participating in the REALFire Program, or contact the Vail Board of Realtors at 970-766-1028. Let's protect our homes from wildfire together.

Erica Kirk

Association executive, Vail Board of Realtors