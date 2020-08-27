Vail Board of Realtors Foundation awards scholarships

The Vail Board of Realtors Foundation recently awarded $35,000 to local students through its annual scholarship program. 2020 is the third year of the Vail Board of Realtors Foundation scholarship fund, with 21 receipients receiving funds. The honorees will attend a mix of institutions around the United States.

This year’s scholarship recipients, and the college they plan to attend, are:

Bridgett Courtois, Regis University.

Bronwyn Crick, Suffolk University.

Caleb Dennis, California Polytechnic.

Aynsley Gehman, Colorado State University.

Luke Grimaldi, University of Oklahoma.

Lillian Johnson, University of Wisconsin.

Emma Judge, University of Colorado.

Saphira Klearman, Oberlin College.

Claire Krueger, University of Notre Dame.

Davis Krueger, University of Colorado.

Kingston Lindner, University of Colorado, Denver.

Saroja Manickam, University of Denver.

Katherine Mitchell, University of Colorado.

Addison Nothnagel, Ithaca College.

Samantha Nothnagel, SUNY Cortland.

Arianna Pena, Colorado Mesa University.

Taylor Petrowski, University of Oklahoma.

Carlos Taal, University of Colorado.

Diana Trifonova, University of Colorado.

Brooklyn Vargas, Colorado School of Mines.

Karsen Williams, Elon University.

Scholarship recipient Bronwyn Crick aims to work toward a law degree.

“The overall goal is to work for the United Nations and work internationally,” Crick said. “Money from the (Board of Realtors) scholarship will help me finish my undergraduate degree with less overall debt, and will help me minimize the cost of getting an education with the amazing faculty and facilities that Suffolk offers.”

University of Denver student Soroja Manickam said, “This scholarship money will make it easier for my family to help me get career ready and live on campus during these difficult and unexpected times.”

Bev Trout, Realtor and Vail Board of Realtors Foundation Scholarship Committee chair, expressed her congratulations to the recipients on behalf of the committee.

“In addition to your outstanding academic achievements, you are being recognized for your volunteerism and lofty goals,” Trout said. “Best wishes for your continued success in the upcoming academic year.”

Scholarship qualifications are based on academic merit, volunteer and philanthropic involvement, and residency in Eagle County. Each recipient was awarded up to $2,000 to attend a college, university, or accredited educational institution of higher learning.

The Vail Board of Realtors Foundation was established in 1996 to help promote community efforts for the Vail Board of Realtors. Today their mission is to assist the community and association members with need-based financial assistance, not-for-profit support, education, and disaster relief.

For more information, go to http://www.vbr.net.