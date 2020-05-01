Vail Board of Realtors Foundation now accepting scholarship applications

Applications are now being accepted for the Vail Board of Realtors Foundation Scholarship program. The program is available to any Eagle County residents enrolling in or returning to college, university or accredited academic institution in the fall of 2020 as a full-time student.

Twelve scholarships of $2,000 each were awarded in 2019 to students attending institutions around the United States. Past recipient Claire Krueger attends the University of Notre Dame and shared that she has used the scholarship to its very fullest.

“It’s allowed me to just focus on school and my extracurriculars rather than stressing about the other little things,” Krueger said.

“Thanks to the ongoing support of our local Realtors, the Vail Board of Realtors Foundation will be able to award even more scholarships than the previous years,” said Bev Trout, Realtor and Scholarship Committee chair. “The Vail Board of Realtors created the Foundation and it has been a tribute to see it fulfilling its mission. ”

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Our members believe it is important to give back locally and support our community,” said Association Executive Erica Kirk. “This scholarship is the perfect example that highlights that believe and mission.”

The number of scholarships and award amounts are based upon the budget and determined by the qualifications and number of applicants each year. Applications must be submitted to the Vail Board of Realtors offices in Edwards no later than Friday, June 19 by 5 p.m.

Go to http://www.vbr.net or call 970-766-1028 for information and scholarship application materials.

The Vail Board of Realtors Foundation was established in 1996 with the mission of assisting the community and association members with need-based financial assistance, not-for-profit support, education, and disaster relief.