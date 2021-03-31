Vail Board of Realtors’ grant aids nonprofits

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley is among the list of local nonprofits awarded grants and sponsorship opportunities from the Vail Board of Realtors Foundation.

Daily file photo

As part of its mission to support the community, the Vail Board of Realtors Foundation recently awarded grant and sponsorship funds to 10 nonprofits that serve Eagle County.

A total of $25,250 was awarded to Bright Future Foundation, Eagle County Historical Society, Eagle River Watershed Council, Eagle Valley Land Trust, Friends of Mountain Rescue, Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley, The Literacy Project, Salvation Army Vail Valley, Vail Rotary Club and Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance.

Qualifying nonprofits demonstrate a commitment to educational programs, offer disaster relief assistance at the local, state or federal level, or provide housing-related programs.

“We are thankful for the Vail Board of Realtors Foundation’s long-standing support of healthy rivers in Eagle County,” Eagle River Watershed Council Director Holly Loff said. “It helps to protect the aesthetics, habitat, recreation and economy of our one-of-a-kind community.”

The funding will help with watershed council projects, Loff added. These include volunteer opportunities to re-vegetate damaged areas near waterways, remove litter throughout the watershed and eliminate noxious weeds. The watershed council also provides hands-on educational programs on river-related topics in both English and Spanish.

“The Vail Board of Realtors Foundation is pleased to support the work these nonprofits do for our community,” Vail Board of Realtors Association executive Erica Kirk said. “Additionally, the Vail Board of Realtors Foundation also provides financial assistance to members of the community who are in need due to a catastrophic illness or accident. We encourage the public to apply for assistance when in need.”

The Vail Board of Realtors Foundation was established in 1996 to help promote community efforts for the Vail Board of Realtors. The foundation’s mission is to assist the community and association members with need-based financial assistance, not-for-profit support, education and disaster relief. For more information, go to vbr.net .