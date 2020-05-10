Vail Board of Realtors has a new ‘safe showing’ pledge

The Vail Board of Realtors has launched a “Safe Showing Pledge” campaign to help members follow the same guidelines when showing a property to buyers. These extra precautions come from the state of Colorado “safer at home” field services, and real estate Appendix B.

The board of Realtors’ goal has been to provide members with the facts in these challenging times. Information changes daily, so having a reliable source is valuable.

“I was asked to chair the private sector real estate task force for Eagle County, and during our meetings, we decided quickly that we needed guidelines to follow when showing property,” Vail Board of Realtors Association Executive Erica Kirk said. “We took Appendix B guidelines and put them into the pledge. They are very detailed and provide the structure needed.”

The pledge is intended to protect Vail Valley and buyers and sellers. The campaign highlights the additional steps being taken by Realtors while showing properties. The board of Realtors launched the program May 6 to all members who are committed to the pledge. Some of the extra protocols include wearing a mask, maintaining a detailed log of clients, and making sure cleaning and disinfecting are completed between showings.

“Our focus is on protecting the members of our community,” Vail Board of Realtors Chairwoman Laura Sellards said. “We know many people have fears and concerns, therefore we are committed to protecting the medical and economic health of everyone in our community. By committing to this pledge, we want to show that we care, and we are professionals protecting our neighbors.”

The pledge includes 12 items that are completed to ensure the safety of everyone. An infographic has been created that outlines the guidelines that members are sharing on social media, and a Facebook profile image frame that says, “I’m committed to the safe showing pledge.”

For more information, go to VBR.net.