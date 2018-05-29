Vail Board of Realtors has created a new academic scholarship fund

EAGLE COUNTY — The Vail Board of Realtors Foundation has created an annual scholarship fund. The scholarship is open to any Eagle County residents enrolling in or returning to an accredited academic institution.

"We are so excited to be launching our new academic scholarship this year," said association executive Erica Kirk. "Our members appreciate giving back locally and supporting our community, and this scholarship is the perfect opportunity."

Scholarships may be awarded in amounts up to $2,000 each. The number of scholarships and award amounts will be based upon the budget and determined by the qualifications and number of applicants each year.

Applications due June 15

The application deadline is approaching quickly. Applications must be submitted to the Vail Board of Realtors offices in Edwards no later than June 15 by 5 p.m.

For more information, http://www.vbr.net or call 970-766-1028 for information and scholarship application materials.