Vail Board of Realtors installs new officers

VAIL — The Vail Board of Realtors installed new board members and honored past leadership at its annual Installation Celebration, hosted Oct. 24 at The Sebastian Vail.

The group launched its new Honorary Life Member program to recognize members who have been active for a minimum of 30 years and have served in leadership positions on the board of directors.

Honored at the event were Realtors Larry Agneberg, David Cole, Bob Finlay, Jim Flaum, Joan Harned, Tom Harned, Frank McKibben, Jim McVey, Rick Pirog, Sue Rychel, Bev Trout, Ken Wilson and Bill Wilto.

“This is the highest recognition of service our association can bestow on a Realtor,” said Vail Board of Realtors Chair Betsy Laughlin. “This achievement is in tribute to their professionalism, expertise, and dedicated willingness to serve their peers and industry.”

The evening included revealing the Realtor of the Year, Corey Lamothe of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, and Affiliate of the Year, Cris Nelson of Guaranteed Rate. Both were unaware of the awards until being announced at the event.

“Over the years real estate has taught me so much about relationships, my clients, our community, and much more,” Lamothe said. “But to be recognized at this level is so incredibly humbling. I didn’t truly know the depths of the impact I have had on my colleagues and our community. Thank you to all who helped me to earn the Realtor of the Year award.”

The 2020 Vail Board of Realtors Directors are Chair of the Board Laura Sellards, Chair Elect Kevin Kuebert and Past Chair Betsy Laughlin. Breanna Barry, Kevin Denton, Dan Fitchett, Doug Landin, Scott Marino, Tiffany McCracken and Dawn Mullin will serve as directors and Laurie Blickenstaff will serve as Affiliate Liaison.

Vail Multi-List Service Board of Directors for 2020 will be Chair Alex Griffin, Chair-Elect Chad Cremonese, and directors Brad Cohn, Gina Dizon and Jay Peterson. The VBR Foundation Board will be lead by Chair Cynthia Thrall, and the directors are Ann Foster, and Kaeli Gemmell, Andrew Keiser, Corey Lamothe and Bev Trout.