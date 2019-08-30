Vail Board of Realtors names 2019 scholarship recipients

VAIL — The Vail Board of Realtors Foundation has announced the recipients of its annual scholarship program. The scholarship has more than doubled in its second year, with five recipients in 2018 and 12 in 2019.

The qualifications to receive a scholarship are based on academic merit, volunteer and philanthropic involvement, and residency in Eagle County. Each recipient was awarded $2,000 to attend a college, university, or accredited educational institution of higher learning. The honorees will attend a mix of institutions around the United States.

The recipients are:

• Brianna Adams: Colorado Mountain College.

• Nathanial Badger: Bates College.

• Claudette Courtois: University of Colorado.

• Matthew Grewe: Grand Canyon University.

• Kaitlyn Harsch: University of Colorado.

• Hannah Hervert: Cornell University.

• Claire Krueger: University of Notre Dame.

• Mason Mitchell: Maine Maritime Academy.

• Jamie Rawlings: Aveda Institute.

• Diana Trifonova: University of Colorado.

• Connor Wilson: University of California at Berkeley.

• Cameron Wolfe: Dartmouth College.

“I can’t tell you how much this means to me and my family,” Hervert said. “Your investment in my education will not be wasted.”

Mitchell will major in Marine Transportation Operations. “It’s a Bachelor of Science degree comprised of Coast Guard license courses, marine engineering courses, studies in navigation and many sea terms,” Mitchell said. “The very generous Vail Board of Realtors Scholarship will contribute to my college expenses.”

“We’re extremely excited to be able to recognize the young people of our community and give back to them in such a supportive and impactful way,” Dawn Mullin, Realtor and scholarship committee member said. “It was an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to learn about their accomplishments and goals for their future. The decision-making process was very difficult, and we want to wish all the applicants tremendous success in the upcoming school year.”

The Vail Board of Realtors Foundation was established in 1996 to help promote community efforts for the Vail Board of Realtors. The foundation’s mission is to help the community and association members with need-based financial assistance, not-for-profit support, education and disaster relief.