Vail Board of Realtors names Realtor of the Year

Betsy Laughlin

Charles Townsend Bessent

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate broker Betsy Laughlin has been named 2020 Realtor of the Year by the Vail Board of Realtors.

Laughlin, a 17-year industry veteran, was recognized for her contributions to the industry and the Vail Valley community.

“I’m so honored to receive this recognition from my colleagues whom I look up to and respect so much,” Laughlin said. “Living in this valley and being a part of its community means so much to me, and I’m so happy to work in a business that helps others find ways to call this place home.”

To receive this recognition, a broker must first be nominated by a Vail Board of Realtors member in good standing. Once the list of nominations is created, the past Realtors of the Year get together, vote and select who will receive the award.

To be considered for the recognition, a broker must meet criteria including being a Vail Board of Realtors member for five years or more and playing a significant role in the association and its board. The broker must also exhibit a high degree of professionalism, cooperation with other Realtors and high ethical standards.

“Betsy is well deserving of this award,” said Corey Lamothe, the 2019 Realtor of the Year. “In a year when we’ve all had to navigate the changing terrain in the real estate industry, and in our world as a whole, she’s really kept the passion for what we do alive, and she’s done so with grace and enthusiasm. She loves our community and works to better it every day through her work, community service and civic activism.”

Laughlin moved to Vail in 1996 after she and her husband fell in love with the valley on a family vacation. Early in her sales career, she helped clients protect their most important assets, working for State Farm Insurance. She switched to real estate in 2004, working with veteran broker Pat Abbott to acquire knowledge and expertise in resort real estate. She then partnered with John Pfeiffer, now Slifer Smith & Frampton’s president and employing broker, in 2010, learning all about the Summit County market and fostering relationships with other brokers.

Laughlin has been involved in more than $100 million in sales transactions, from helping first-time home buyers to selling second homes.

“I’ve had the opportunity to closely work with Betsy throughout her real estate career. She brings not only a high level of knowledge and professionalism to her work but a great deal of warmth and thoughtfulness, making everyone she interacts with – from clients to colleagues – feel acknowledged and taken care of,” Pfeiffer said. “She has passion for this industry and this community, and we’re lucky to have her as part of the SSF team.”

For more information, go to http://www.vailrealestate.com.