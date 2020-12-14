Vail boosts terrain offering to more than 1,000 acres

A view of Chair 11 on Vail Mountain during a snowstorm on Friday, Dec. 11. The resort received 14 inches of snow through Sunday.

John LaConte/jlaconte@vaildaily.com

With more snow falling, Vail was able to open most of the terrain under the Northwoods Express chair on Monday, including North Rim and South Rim.

The mountain will open Tuesday with 11 more runs, bringing the total number of runs offered to 77. In addition to North Rim, South Rim and the First Steps area, Gandy Dancer will also open on Tuesday near Chair 11.

Near Chair 2, the Avanti run will open Tuesday after heavy snowmaking activity has been directed to that run in recent days. Also in that area, Pickeroon, Berries, Lodgepole, Ledges and Minnie’s will open.

In Game Creek Bowl, the Wildcard run will open Tuesday as well.

Vail Mountain’s total terrain offering will be 1,041 acres as of Tuesday, said mountain spokesperson John Plack.

Vail Mountain now has access out of four loading points — Cascade, Lionshead, Vail Village and Golden Peak.

Before loading the lifts, Vail passholders must first book a ski reservation on epicpass.com. Reservations are still available for this week through Friday. Day-of lift tickets are now being sold at vail.com; guests purchasing day-of lift tickets will receive an automatic reservation on that day.

Screen grab from epicpass.com



For everyone else, reservations are filling fast. Vail is currently booked full Dec. 19-22, Dec. 24 and Dec. 28 through Jan. 2.

Passholders trying to access the mountain are reminded to check epicpass.com on the day they’re trying to access the mountain, as well, as reservation slots on busy days have become available after the high traffic hours of 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.