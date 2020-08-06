Vail branch of Mind Springs Health adds new psychiatrist

Dr. Patrick Sassoon



Mind Springs Health, the largest provider of mental health and addiction treatment in Western Colorado, has announced that Dr. Patrick Sassoon, has joined the organization as a psychiatrist at the Vail location.

Sassoon attended medical school at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, where he also completed his psychiatric residency. Prior to attending medical school, Sassoon obtained a master of science degree in mental health counseling from Nova Southeastern University in Florida and a bachelor of arts degree in law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica in his home country of Brazil.

Sassoon is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, and he has a personal understanding of Latin American cultures and has enjoyed working with Spanish-speaking patients, initially as a psychotherapist and now as a medical doctor specializing in psychiatry.

“We’re very pleased and excited that Dr. Sassoon has joined our Vail office, where he’ll be working with many of our Spanish-speaking residents,” Dr. Will Elsass, Mind Springs Health’s Chief Medical Officer, said. “Dr. Sassoon is not only tri-lingual and in tune with the needs of our Spanish-speaking community, but he has experience working with telepsychiatry, which has become an essential way to conduct psychiatric evaluations and medication management services during the pandemic.”

All of Mind Springs Health 12 offices throughout Western Colorado offer both in-person and telehealth therapy options for patients.

The Vail office is located at 395 East Lionshead Circle. For more information, call 970-476-0930, or go to mindspringshealth.org.