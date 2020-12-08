Vail businesses urged to show their lights
Winners can win two tickets to Magic of Lights
How have you used the lights provided by Town of Vail to enhance your holiday spirit this year? You might win two tickets to the town’s new Magic of Lights display.
The Vail Chamber & Business Association is urging businesses with light displays to share photos to @DiscoverVail on Facebook or Instagram.
That’s just part of early-season promotions and offers in Vail.
Those holding town-issued $25 gift cards can use those cards until Dec. 15. Those holding cards can go to vailgov.com to learn what local businesses are participating.
If you have an apres bell from last season, break it out to celebrate the town-wide apres-ski celebration. As a reminder to ring your own bells, a new automated system will ring bells across town every day at 4 p.m.
If your business has a bell, you could:
- Have the bell sitting somewhere easy enough for a guest to see/find. At 3:50 p.m., ask one of your guests if they’d like to ring the Vail Apres bell outside
- If you have staff available, ring it outside as a hello to guests outside.
For more information, go to vailchamber.org.
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User