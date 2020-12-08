Vail businesses urged to show their lights

Vail’s early-season promotions include the return of apres-ski bell ringing. New this year is a lighting contest. The winner will receive two tickets to the new Magic of Lights exhibition at Ford Park.

Special to the Daily

How have you used the lights provided by Town of Vail to enhance your holiday spirit this year? You might win two tickets to the town’s new Magic of Lights display.

The Vail Chamber & Business Association is urging businesses with light displays to share photos to @DiscoverVail on Facebook or Instagram.

That’s just part of early-season promotions and offers in Vail.

Those holding town-issued $25 gift cards can use those cards until Dec. 15. Those holding cards can go to vailgov.com to learn what local businesses are participating.

If you have an apres bell from last season, break it out to celebrate the town-wide apres-ski celebration. As a reminder to ring your own bells, a new automated system will ring bells across town every day at 4 p.m.

If your business has a bell, you could:

Have the bell sitting somewhere easy enough for a guest to see/find. At 3:50 p.m., ask one of your guests if they’d like to ring the Vail Apres bell outside

If you have staff available, ring it outside as a hello to guests outside.

For more information, go to vailchamber.org.