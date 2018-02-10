Vail celebrates Mexican guests with Sol y Ski, two-week event around Easter

VAIL — The first commercial ski season flight into the Eagle County Regional Airport was from Mexico, and Vail has been celebrating ever since.

Vail Sol y Ski runs March 26 — April 8, two weeks of events and entertainment throughout the resort villages and on the mountain.

"We like to celebrate all of our guests and our international guests are an important part," said Sally Gunter, senior manager of communications for Vail and Beaver Creek. "Semana Santa is a time of celebration for our Mexican guests, and we want to enhance their experience at Vail."

It's not just Mexico, of course. Vail recently celebrated Vail Australia Day. Friday was Passholder Appreciation Day for all season passholders.

"Mexican skiers bring an incredible vibrancy to the Vail community. I think one of the amazing things about Vail's history with Mexico is how many generations of families have come from Mexico to Vail," Rob Katz, Chief Executive Officer Vail Resorts said. "I think that's a real sign of the kind of experience and the kind of relationship and connection that the community of Vail feels with everyone in Mexico."

People are passing that experience and connection to their kids and their grandkids, Katz said.

Recommended Stories For You

"I think when you look across the community, you see an incredible loyalty for everyone within Vail to all of the amazing families and groups from Mexico that have been coming over years," Katz said.