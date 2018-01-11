Vail Centre adds Lyndsey Brozyna to business development staff

EAGLE COUNTY — The Vail Centre and Northwest Colorado Small Business Development Center have added Lyndsey Brozyna as the new communications manager. Brozyna will serve both organizations as the communications and outreach strategist to achieve key Vail Centre and business development center objectives.

Prior to joining the Vail Centre and the business development center, Brozyna worked as the visual brand manager and sustainability coordinator for Broken Compass Brewing in Breckenridge. Brozyna earned her bachelor's degree in Human Development with a concentration in Biology from Boston College. She currently serves as President of the Breckenridge Mountain Rotary.

"Lyndsey's enthusiasm and passion for community development will help us give greater exposure to the ways in which the Vail Centre and (business development center) objectives can help small businesses and entrepreneurs jump start new endeavors and expand the reach of existing small businesses. She is a great addition to our team," said Dustin Kelley, Northwest Regional Director of the Small Business Development Center.

The Vail Centre helps communities and organizations develop talent for the future. The Centre is a nonprofit learning organization that curates post graduate certificate and short courses to help organizations elevate their people. Vail Centre campus environments bring the community together to connect professionals with resources to advance their careers. For additional information, go to http://www.vailcentre.org.