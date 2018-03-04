Vail Centre enters partnership to offer course in public management

VAIL — The Colorado Certified Public Manager Program, a nationally-accredited professional development program for public sector and government managers, is coming to Vail and Glenwood Springs starting this month.

The "CPM in the Mountains" program is offered by the University of Colorado Denver School of Public Affairs in partnership with the Vail Centre and the Northwestern Colorado Council of Governments (NWCCOG).

"It's critically important that public sector professionals in rural and western Colorado have access to quality management development and leadership training, along with the opportunity to earn the CPM designation and build stronger relationships among their peers," said CU Denver School of Public Affairs Dean Paul Teske. "Our partnership with Vail Centre, NWCCOG and local government leaders has allowed us to create a customized program for the region."

Develop management skills

The CPM curriculum is designed to help government sector professionals develop their management and leadership skills. Participants gain knowledge and tools that effective leaders use to improve public management, service delivery and governance throughout Colorado, which is the program's ultimate goal.

CPM Denver alum and NWCCOG director Jon Stavney said, "My recent CPM certificate propelled me with fresh ideas and great contacts into my job at NWCCOG. I'm excited that CU Denver is building a mountain cohort. It is a great opportunity for anyone in the public sector who is new to management, or leadership, or wants to get there."

'Core of the Vail Centre mission'

A cohort of "CPM in the Mountains" participants will complete the program's six in-person courses and a final project between March 2018 and July 2019. The two-day courses are offered on Fridays and Saturdays and are taught by a blended corps of seasoned practitioners and CU Denver-affiliated faculty.

"Providing high-level course work for western slope professionals is at the core of the Vail Centre mission, and we are ecstatic to have this newly formed partnership with CU-Denver's CPM course," said Ross Iverson, executive director of the Vail Centre. "Our hope is that this course will be a long-term solution to helping our government agencies attract and retain their top people and create meaningful case study work that will benefit the community."

Apply at http://bit.ly/CPMFull. Space is limited. For more information, contact Lisa VanRaemdonck, executive director, CU Denver SPA Institute at info.cpm@ucdenver.edu or 303-315-2228.