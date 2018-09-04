Vail Centre names staff member Colleen Davis as its new executive director

EAGLE COUNTY — The Vail Centre has announced that Colleen Davis will take over day-to-day leadership of the Vail Centre as executive director as of Friday, Sept. 28. Current executive director Ross Iverson will remain on the Vail Centre's Board of Directors as co-chair with Peter Boucher and will continue to focus on strategic growth, partnerships and fundraising.

As vice president of development for the past three years, Davis has been involved in all aspects of the Vail Centre's business and is well positioned to continue in Ross's footsteps. In addition, Davis has a masters degree in leadership from Georgetown University and just completed the Duke University Nonprofit Management program.

"I have seen first-hand the immense impact that the Vail Centre has had on our community and I am so pleased to have the opportunity to continue the great work we are doing in the Valley," Davis said.

Iverson has taken on a new assignment to launch an investment office in Vail with one of the nation's most notable private equity firms. This will allow him to continue to bring resources toward economic development and industry diversification for the Vail Valley.

The Vail Centre is a nonprofit that educates and supports leaders and innovators in the community through programs, course work, and facilities. The organization aims to support the Vail Valley by developing leaders the community deserves. For more information, go to http://www.vailcentre.org.