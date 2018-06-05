Vail Centre offers session on nonprofit board work with panel from Duke University

VAIL — The Vail Centre will host a presentation on the pitfalls of nonprofit boards Wednesday, June 20 at 4:45 p.m. at Donovan Pavilion in Vail. The presentation features four professors from Duke University.

The speakers — Oie Osterkamp, Matt Nash, Ruth Peebles and Melissa LeRoy — will talk about the challenges facing nonprofit boards. A cocktail reception will follow the presentation.

The event is open to local nonprofit groups and their board members. Seats are limited, so RSVP by Wednesday, June 13 to Colleen Davis at 307-203-8320 or colleen@vailcentre.org.