Vail Centre to host certificate course for women: “Establishing Brand Clarity”

VAIL — The Vail Centre, in conjunction with the Northwest Colorado Small Business Development Center and the University of Colorado Leeds School of Business, will host an interactive certificate course, "Establishing Brand Clarity," designed for female entrepreneurs, small-business owners and decision-makers.

Rural mountain communities have unique challenges for small businesses looking to grow. In particular, branding businesses to serve the broad spectrum of tourists, locals, part-time users and those outside of the community creates brand confusion and unclear focus. This interactive certificate course will focus on the specific challenges for women in the mountain communities, emphasizing brand sustainability.

