Vail Centre to host firms in a Sunday, April 8 ‘pitch afternoon’ in Edwards

EAGLE COUNTY — The Vail Centre is hosting an Ignyte Pitch Afternoon featuring three companies on Sunday, April 8, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Vail Centre Edwards Campus, 216 Main St., on the second floor of The Riverwalk at Edwards (under the overhang, next to Starbucks). Each veteran entrepreneur is preparing for the next stage of growth, and each is seeking professional collaborators, as well as angel investors.

All partners of Colorado's Ignyte Group are located in Boulder. Here are the companies:

• Pie in the Sky Cutie Pie Cheesecakes and Boulder Dough GF Pizza Crusts. Founder David Segal and Vice President Mike Berson will present their two brands. Fresh off a successful trade show, Pie in the Sky LLC is now scaling nationwide and poised for growth. Production is at a sophisticated and sizable commercial kitchen in Longmont Colorado.

• ThermoHeart 25kW Engine. Developed by a team of engineers at Cool Energy, founder Sam Weaver will present information. The ThermoHeart takes waste heat from industrial exhaust including big coffee roasters or diesel generators, and transforms it into clean electricity that is enough to power about 17 homes High profile partnerships are helping the firm prepare for international production and distribution.

• Cozumel Ocean Park and Aquarium: Founder Kurt Miller will be participating. Miller is in the Vail Valley this weekend to celebrate his father, Warren Miller. After five years, he now is moving Cozumel Ocean Park and Aquarium into development stage. This entertainment park of more than 23 acres is in close proximity to cruise ship docks and caters to the thousands of day trippers. Staged throughout the development are an aquarium, anthropology exhibit, wave/surf park, scuba river experience, IMAX 4D and more than acres of oceanfront adventure.

For more information or to attend, go to http://evite.me/Ej6mTuB7hu, email ryan@ryanferrero.com or call 970-214-4433.