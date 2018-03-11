Vail Chamber: How to be prepared for personal, professional opportunities (column)

There are always opportunities out there. We all run into deals, circumstances and things we perceive will make our lives better. Many times, we see or hear of an opportunity and say, "Wow, it would be nice if I could do that," or "That is a once-in-a-lifetime chance. Wish I knew how to get in on it."

Making sure you're ready to grab a deal, or being OK with letting an opportunity pass, can be complicated and confusing. Don't let those moments pass by; be ready for them.

If you have a dream, then start preparing for your goals now, so you won't get caught up in impulsive decisions. The best thing you can do is research, research and more research.

Learn all you can about what you want to achieve. Wisdom can save you a ton of grief. Research helps you develop a sixth sense and a thick skin. Always keep in mind that missing one deal is not the end of the world. Other deals will come along, maybe even better ones.

"Have a plan and write it down. When opportunity presents itself, you will have a solid reference that will help you stay the course and get what you really want without getting caught up in the moment. Emphasize or highlight non-negotiable items, so they don't get lost in the rush of making the deal."

Why research first, when you may not be ready to go forward with your plans yet? It doesn't matter if you are ready or not. Knowledge is always key. When you do proceed, you will be thankful for everything you have learned.

You will have given yourself invaluable advantages. Even if your goals change, then you will have gained expertise that applies in any situation.

Knowing as much as you possibly can about your goals could be the difference between success and blunder. Don't stop at the basics — read, study and learn every detail. The more pertinent knowledge you gain, the more you optimize your success. Attend seminars and take classes.

Working jobs you can learn from, hands on, in your field of interest, is a great teacher. Donate your time; you will gain a wealth of knowledge. Do whatever it takes to complete the picture of your goals.

Have a plan and write it down. When opportunity presents itself, you will have a solid reference that will help you stay the course and get what you really want without getting caught up in the moment. Emphasize or highlight non-negotiable items, so they don't get lost in the rush of making the deal.

It does not matter if you are making a business or personal decision, having a written plan will give you an advantage over fortunate circumstances and will aid in avoiding pitfalls.

A written plan is a great reference. When you put something in black and white and actually see it, you have started to make your dream a reality.

Perfect your plan. Dress it, and yourself, for success. Plans and people that look the part are more apt to get the deal. It is good business to put pride in all you say and do.

Observe actions and mannerisms of successful people who have undertaken similar endeavors. Network; get to know people who enjoy like interests.

Go beyond superficial encounters. Surround yourself with people you want to be around. Build life-long connections through business and social contacts.

The longer you know someone and they know you, the better insight of character you both will gain.

Close relationships are enriching in every sense. It is always good to have people around you whom you can trust and who trust you.

People with similar interests can be a wealth of knowledge. They can guide you in making good choices should opportunities arise.

People of good character are always good to know. Likewise, be a person of good character. Should that lifetime chance come your way, it's always good to know others you can turn to for advice. Friends and colleagues may even open doors and bring opportunities to you, and you may have resources that can benefit them.

Have a cash flow. Budgeting for your dream is possibly the most important part of being ready for opportunity. If opportunity arises, then you need to know what you can handle financially and what you need to look for in funding.

If you know the numbers, then you will know if you can make the deal happen or not. The numbers are everything.

Always follow them, and always have an eye on them. If you need to take a risk, then take a calculated risk. It can make or break you.

Quick action and split-second decisions can be vital. Have a background of knowledge so you can grab your dream. Don't let "wow" moments escape because you are not ready for them.

Cabal Yarne is the owner of Arriesgado Clothing Co. in Lionshead Village. He is a Vail Chamber & Business Association board member. The Vail Chamber & Business Association is a business advocacy group in Vail and a communications outlet for businesses that want to have a voice in community affairs. For more information, call 970-477-0075 or email info@vailchamber.org.