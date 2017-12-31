Vail Chamber: In lieu of snow in the Vail area, opportunity arises to create positivity (column)

I love the feeling that exists throughout town in the weeks leading up to the start of the winter season. Everyone is eager to try out their new gear, recover from an injury or simply get their first turns in the new season. It does not matter who you are, young or young at heart, the feeling is infectious as it grows in each of us.

This sentiment is cultivated by numerous elements, of which snowfall may be the most relevant. When blessed by Ullr, the Nordic God of Snow, life is grand and business is bullish. When he misses his anticipated arrival date, the infectious sentiment can lose its positive current. To varying degrees, we saw or felt this over the past weeks, and when we find ourselves in this situation, we need to create positivity.

The perceived late arrival of snow offers us all an opportunity: the opportunity to get better at what we do, how we lead our teams or participate within our operations. Focus on what we can control and behave in a fashion that encourages others to do the same. Refocus our efforts on what we do and how we can do it better.

No matter who your employer is or whom you employ, the manner in which we take care of our collective guest is what will continue to elevate Vail from our fellow international mountain destinations. When the time or resources present themselves, invest in yourself or your team and the dividends will benefit us all for years to come. Strive to deliver guest service on par with the beauty of Vail. I know the task is enormous; however, if we are all aligned in this pursuit, we will be successful.

When the snows comes — and it always does — life will be grand and we will all be ready to wow our guests. We will showcase how the amazing people who live and work in Vail, coupled with the intrinsic beauty of Vail, deliver world-class experiences to our guests. We will demonstrate to our guests why Vail is special.

By the time this is published, the beautiful snow that transforms our magical home may very well have arrived. I look forward to sharing a knowing smile with you after we both share that magical experience. Think of it as a thank-you from Ullr.

Marco Valenti is the area manager for Vail Resorts Retail, the retail division of Vail Resorts, and oversees 15 shops in Vail. Valenti is also a Vail Chamber and Business Association board member.