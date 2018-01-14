Vail Chamber: Vail is much more than a ski resort; it is about the experience (column)

This winter season has begun with an incredible air about the Vail Village, but not for the reasons we have historically expected. The lights were hung and the tree was lit with carolers amongst, but with one small little glitch: no snow and no snow in the forecast.

What? This is supposed to be one of the busiest times of the winter season, but accommodations and bookings are trending down slightly from last year due to the lack of white gold (snow) on the mountain.

What in the world were we to do? Shop, eat, shop, eat, repeat — that has been exactly what is happening in the streets of Vail. Vail has been keeping its doors wide open and welcome to all of the visitors with our sincerest gratitude that they are in town. Vail is known for its excellent guest service, with warm, kind, smiling faces eager to assist and excited to share new ways to experience Vail when you're not in knee-deep powder.

Why do people come to Vail if not to ski? One might ask why we are so busy in the summers. It's not just to hike, golf, fish, raft, bike or whatever your passion is. It's about the beauty and the experience that comes with being in the Rocky Mountains. Vail has become more than just a ski resort. It is a destination resort with people traveling from around the world to come play in and around Vail.

• We pride ourselves on bringing unique products into small, one-of-kind boutiques and shops for our world travelers.

• Vail is also known for its wonderful restaurants and ambiance to delight your taste buds and exceed your senses.

Recommended Stories For You

• Exquisite and broad range of artwork: You will find an array of bronzes and art sprinkled throughout our beautiful town. All of the galleries are a must to see such great art.

• Fabulous jewelry stores to tempt your pocket books.

It does not matter what industry you are in, staying connected with your customers is the key to a successful outcome. I feel the village is thriving with awesome customer service and the stores are packed full of things to delight our guest's tastes and whims, while restaurants are eager to delight their senses with their artistry.

Our guests are coming to experience the beauty and now are having a chance to take in other activities they might not have thought to experience if they were knee-deep in powder. Let's accentuate this diversity of winter offerings that all businesses and locals alike have to provide for our guests as an alternative to their expectations of full days of skiing. We are more than just a ski resort — we are a winter experience.

Stephanie Pulkrabek is the area manager Nina McLemore Vail, located on Gore Creek Drive, and is a Vail Chamber & Business Association board member. The Vail Chamber & Business Association is a business advocacy group in Vail and a communications outlet for businesses that want to have a voice in community affairs. For more information, call 970-477-0075 or email info@vailchamber.org.