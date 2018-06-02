Vail changing some summer bus schedules due to Red Sandstone school work

VAIL — Vail Transit has modified its West Vail Green and Sandstone routes due to construction activity at the Red Sandstone Elementary School site which will temporarily close the bus stop in front of the school.

Sandstone buses will bypass the school stop and continue eastbound into Vail on its normal route while West Vail Green buses will be re-routed along South Frontage Road to Lionshead and Vail Village via the Sandstone roundabout similar to the West Vail winter express route.

The closure will remain in place until November. No other routes are affected. For more information, go to http://www.vailgov.com/bus-schedules or call 970-479-2174.