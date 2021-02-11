Vail Christian Academy middle school students recognized for answering “What is patriotism to me?”

Lt. Col. (retired) USAF Dana Whelan, along with other veterans, presented the Patriot’s Pen awards to Vail Christian Academy students Lily Gresko, Lyndsey Knauf and Noelle Razee. (Special to the Daily)



On Thursday, Feb. 4, three Vail Christian Academy middle school students were presented with awards for their participation in the Patriot’s Pen contest, submitting 300-400 word essays with the topic of “What is patriotism to me?”

Presenter Lt. Col. (retired) USAF Dana Whelan surprised the students on Thursday at the school, along with other veterans, presenting the awards to Lily Gresko, Lyndsey Knauf and Noelle Razee.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest receives more than 125,000 entries from students in grades six through eight. The first-place winner from each state competes for national awards totaling $50,000, with the national first-place winner earning $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., in March.

The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society.