Vail Christian Academy students embark on transformative service and leadership trips through innovative program 

Vail Christian Academy students pose in Washington D.C. while on a trip with the school's O2 Outdoor Education and Service Learning Program.

Courtesy photo

This spring, seventh and eighth grade Vail Christian Academy students stepped beyond the classroom walls and into hands-on experiences through the school’s signature O2 Outdoor Education and Service Learning Program, participating in milestone trips that challenged them to grow academically, spiritually, emotionally and socially.

The seventh grade class recently returned from a week-long service-based mission trip to Arizona, partnering with Praying Pelican Missions to support local ministries, families and outreach efforts. Meanwhile, the eighth grade class recently returned from their capstone trip to Washington, D.C., a five-day journey that brings to life their year-long study of U.S. history.

Both trips are core components of the VCA O2 Program, a progressive outdoor and service education model designed for middle school students. O2 engages students in experiential learning while fostering strong peer relationships, resilience, and leadership. “Our Upper Academy is intentionally designed to meet students where they are during their early adolescent years,” said Allison Hansen, head of school at Vail Christian Academy. “We combine academic rigor with service, spiritual formation, and real-world experiences that equip students to navigate an increasingly complex world with wisdom, confidence, and compassion.”

Academic accountability is built into the program, further emphasizing the program’s commitment to developing well-rounded, responsible learners. “I’ve led hundreds of student adventures over the years, and without fail, someone from the community always compliments our students — it’s like clockwork.” shared Suzanne Johnson, O2 Director and seventh grade service trip leader.