Vail Christian basketball sweeps Aspen

And now for a completely inappropriate request from a parochial high school basketball team: Why do we have to stop for Christmas?

Of course, Vail Christian boys basketball is happy to celebrate Christmas and the coming of 2020. The Saints have lots of reasons to be joyous this season — they’re 4-0 after a 63-60 overtime victory at Aspen on Thursday.

Vail Christian boys basketball has never started 4-0. Merry Christmas, everyone.

And as a stocking stuffer, the Saints are the No. 3-ranked team in the rating-percentage index in Class 2A. (From now on, Vail Christian’s RPI ranking will be brought to you courtesy of the head of school, Steve O’Neil.)

Attempting a serious note, it’s one of those ironic things that a team that started the season with a bunch of question marks after graduating seemingly everyone who could rebound would be one off to start fast. (By the way, if Zach McKeever has any eligibility left, he’s now at least 6-foot-10 with his ‘fro.)

Let’s just bring in the coach.

“This is two years in a row we’ve lost a lot (to graduation),” Sheldon Kuhns said. “We lost four starters last year. This year we lost three starters and six seniors total who played a lot. Then again, Jamison Lee, Alec Moritz and Hayden Sticksel are back.”

And that makes everyone at Vail Christian happy. The Saints may be guard-oriented — a nice way of putting it — and will have to confront rebounding issues as the season progresses, but those three have played a bunch, be it basketball, football or lacrosse, and that competitive experience goes a long way.

The Saints were tied at 53 going into the extra session, and Lee scored seven of the team’s 10 points in overtime, including going 4-for-4 from the line, thanks for coming, drive home safely.

That was a part of a 25-point night for Lee. His partner in crime was Moritiz — Alec, for those of you scoring at home — who had 19 on Thursday. Sticksel had six points and nine rebounds.

Girls make it a sweep

Vail Christian girls basketball made it a sweep with a 46-28 dusting of Aspen to level its record at 2-2.

As evidenced by a team-leading 16 points, the basketball talent in the Kuhns family really shows with the ladies in the clan — well done, Abby.

Grace McCurdy and Zoey Barela each had 10 points.

And, yes, Tim Pierson is coaching the team because he’s a man for all seasons.

“They’re playing really well and really hard,” Pierson said. “Depth is an issue, so we’re trying to build some off the bench. They’re working hard and teaching me the game of basketball. It’s a good group of girls.”

Both teams return to action against Coal Ridge on Jan. 9 in Edwards.