Vail Christian basketball sweeps Rangely

It was a delightful trip to Rangely.

Yes, there is such a thing.

Vail Christian girls basketball made it two wins in a row with a 33-25 win over the Panthers on Friday night.

Zoe Barela had a big night with 15 points and seven rebounds. She knocked down three of her six 3-point shots. Abby Kuhns came up with eight points, including some clutch free throws late. Grace McCurdy didn’t score a point, but she had 15 rebounds. After 15 rebounds, one doesn’t have to walk back from Rangely. She probably got the seat of her choice on the bus.

Vail Christian girls basketball moved to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in the 2A Slope with the win.

“We’ve been battling sickness all week and we got a win after a long bus ride,” Saints coach Tim Pierson said. “Rangely’s a good team, and we’re going to try to keep building on it.”

In the nightcap, the Saints boys drubbed Rangely, 74-45. The takeaway from this one is that the Saints, not the tallest team in the universe, played a big man and used an uptempo game to wear him out.

Vail Christian (6-1, 2-0) led 48-18 at the half and 67-27 after three before taking its collective foot off the gas.

Jamison Lee went off for 24 points. Alec Moritz put up 13 points and also created scoring chances with six assists. Connor Downey came off the bench for six points and eight rebounds.

Both sets of Saints head home Saturday for games against Meeker at 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Huskies hoops postponed

With Vail Pass opening and closing with regularity due to Friday’s snowstorm, Battle Mountain basketball’s games at Summit County were postponed.

No makeup date has been announced.

The Huskies boys are at Fruita Monument on Saturday.