Vail Christian boys and girls basketball gets a pair of wins

Vail Christian girls basketball rolled over Gold Creek 48-6 on Tuesday in Evergreen. Lily Greshko scored 16 points to lead the Saints, who also received scoring contributions from Siena Kassmel (3 points) Noelle Razee (six points), Steel McClinton (seven points) and Daisy Palacio (10 points). The Saints improved to 4-6 with a home game against Plateau Valley (6-4) scheduled for Saturday.

The Vail Christian boys won their sixth game in a row over Clear Creek, defeating the Golddiggers 60-34. Quinn Downey went 8-for-17 from the field for 20 points and Theo Moritz had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to move the Saints to 9-2 on the year. Plateau Valley (8-2) pays a visit on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in a matchup of two teams with undefeated 2A Western Slope League records.

Vail Mountain School led 39-34 over Meeker on Thursday, but the Cowboys outscored the Gore Rangers 19-9 in the fourth quarter to steal a road win in Vail. Meeker improved to 7-4 while Vail Mountain School fell to 5-6. The Gore Rangers travel to Lotus School of Excellence on Saturday for a non-league matchup.