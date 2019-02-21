Vail Christian girls’ basketball wins; stays alive

DEBEQUE — Which song reference do you want for this? The Bee Gees, “Stayin’ Alive,” or Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing?”

Both apply after Vail Christian girls basketball beat West Grand, 45-24, on Thursday afternoon, to keep its season alive at the District 5 Tournament. The Saints (11-10) take on Plateau Valley at DeBeque on Saturday at 9 a.m. for fifth place in the tournament and, more importantly, the fifth and final berth from the Western Slope to the 2A state tournament.

The Saints used a 21-6 third quarter to turn their game against the Mustangs into a laugher.

“We did a full-court press man-to-man with a trap and it flustered them,” Saints coach Cynthia Robinson said. “We watched film on them and they like a slow tempo, and we like fast. We upped the intensity.”

And in the third quarter, Vail Christian made its shots. Sarah Heredia knocked down five 3s during the fateful period on her way to 24 points. Zoey Barela chipped in nine, and the Saints are still dancing.

Plateau Valley beat Vail Christian, 46-38, back on Jan. 5, the first game for the Saints after the holiday break. In the meantime, Vail Christian boys basketball plays Meeker today at 4:30 p.m. in the district semifinals.