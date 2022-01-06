Vail Christian girls get first win of season

Daisy Palacio drives to the basket against Lake County on Thursday night. Palacio scored 17 points to lead the Lady Saints to their first win of the season.

Thomas Greene/Courtesy photo

Daisy Palacio was determined to not let the Vail Christian Lady Saints go 0-6 on Thursday, Jan. 6. The junior forward scored more than half of her team’s points in a 33-25 home victory over the visiting Lake County Panthers.

“It was really good — we got a win up our sleeves,” Palacio said. “It felt good after all that work we put in.“

Palacio scored six straight points in the third quarter, instigating a critical 10-0 run to help the Lady Saints pull away from the Panthers, who fell to 1-5 on the year after the nonconference game.

“It was a team effort,” Palacio said about the run. “We saw the defense they were setting up and the middle was open.”

A balanced scoring attack put the Saints up 13-10 at the half. Coming out of the break, Lily Greshko and Maggie Rothenberg got things started with consecutive baskets. Then, Palacio took over, scoring on three straight possessions. A coast-to-coast layup was followed up by a turn around hook shot and an off-balance layup. The 10-0 run put the Saints up by 13 points with four minutes remaining in the period. Palacio would go on to score 10 points in the quarter, which ended with the Saints leading 27-13.

“I feel like we’re a lot stronger and closer together,” Palacio said of the young team’s progression early in the year.

“I think it is really helpful, so we can all work really hard as a team.”

Rothenberg chipped in six points, while Greshko added five for the Saints.

Jaycee Windorski nailed a long field goal to give the Panthers some life in the final two minutes of the game, getting Lake County to within eight. It was too little, too late, though, and Palacio iced the game at the free-throw line, nailing both ends of a one and one to finish the night with 17 points and give the Saints their first win.

“These girls have been working really hard. Their efforts have been great in practice every day and their attitudes have been awesome,” head coach Tim Pierson said about the win.

His team moved to 1-5 on the year, and they won’t have to wait long to try for their second victory either, as they travel to Rangely for a matchup with the Panthers on Friday.

“They’ve been working so hard,” Pierson said. “They earned the victory and I was proud of them.”